RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
23-year-old Chilliwack mom remembered as ‘kind, loving, warm and smart’ during celebration of life
Next story
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Left to right: SRT students Caleb Orieux, Billy Williamson, and Ryan Bauer stand next to the metal lathe donated by Lordco Auto Parts and the Ed Coates Foundation.
Metal lathe donated to Maple Ridge high school

A section of the sidewalk on Young Road, south of Chilliwack Central Road, buckled during Monday’s record-breaking heat on June 28, 2021 in Chilliwack. That day, temperatures reached 43 C. It was the hottest day ever recorded in Chilliwack in the 140 years that weather has been recorded for the community. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation purchased three new wheelchairs for the rehabilitation department. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital receives three specialized wheelchairs

The city has received funding for new playground equipment at Albion Park. This is equipment installed at Holly Park in early 2021. (Special to The News)
Senior governments announce funding for Maple Ridge playground