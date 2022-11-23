RCMP staging behind equipment on the Coquihalla, Nov. 23. (Contributed)

RCMP staging behind equipment on the Coquihalla, Nov. 23. (Contributed)

Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

RCMP are to release more information on Thursday

UPDATE: 6:56 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now open in both directions following a police incident.

“The investigation into the need for the closure remains active and ongoing, and the public can anticipate seeing a marked increase in police vehicles in the area,” said Sgt. Chris Mansea, BC RCMP media relations officer.

Sgt. Mansea added, that there will be no further updates this evening, however, the RCMP will release more information tomorrow.

tweet

______

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is closed as RCMP search for armed suspects.

Police have surrounded an area near Juliet Bridge.

The entire stretch of highway is closed in both directions for a 102 kilometre stretch from one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope. Detours are available using Highway 3 and Highway 5A.

According to a tweet, the RCMP has asked for radio silence in the area.

DriveBC says an assessment is currently in process with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. A release from the RCMP South East District said to expect the delays to last at least for a few hours.

