Ali Naderi. (RCMP handout)

Search for missing hiker called off

Ridge Meadows team assisted search for hiker lost in Coquitlam

The search for a hiker missing for just over a week on a Coquitlam trail has been suspended.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue joined the search effort, as did other area search teams, until it was suspended on Monday.

Ali Naderi was first reported missing just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 while hiking the trails near Eagle Mountain. The 52-year-old was known to hike in the area almost daily but a concerned citizen called police after seeing Naderi’s vehicle parked in the area longer than usual. The car was found in the 2500 block of Diamond Crescent.

Search crews have been scouring the area in the week since Naderi was first reported missing, but RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said “it doesn’t make sense to continue searching and potentially put our SAR teams at risk.”

Maple Ridge Search and Rescue spokesperson Rick Laing said his team had five members searching on Saturday, and there were other members for multiple days.

“We covered as much territory as we could,” said Laing.

“It’s always hard to call off a search when you don’t have a positive outcome.”

McLaughlin said the police investigation is ongoing. Police said earlier that a search of Naderi’s car, apartment and speaking to his family and neighbours did not reveal any reason for him to disappear. However, RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should call 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2020-22677.

Naderi is described as a 52-year-old Persian man with black salt-and-pepper hair of medium length, 5’10” tall and 176 pounds. He may be wearing hiking gear.

With files from Katya Slepian

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
