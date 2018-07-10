Victoria’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) and the US Coast Guard are working together to try to find a man who jumped from a cruise ship bound for Victoria.
A 73-year old man was reported missing when his wife woke up around 4:30 a.m. by a breeze coming from the balcony door, which was cracked open. She had last seen him at 4:00 a.m.
A captain from the ship confirmed that a video showed the passenger jumping from an 8th-deck balcony at 4:15 a.m., while the ship was near Cape Flattery, around the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
|
Multiple Coast Guard crews responding to report of a 73-year-old male who potentially fell overboard from a cruise ship off Cape Flattery, around the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) July 10, 2018
The cruise ship, Seven Seas Mariner, was originally scheduled to arrive in Victoria at 1:00 p.m. today, but a revised schedule estimates it will arrive around 11:00 a.m.
More to come.
Just Posted
Tough no-parking rules irk east Ridge residents
Country road festooned with cemented-in signs prior to music festival.
UPDATE: Head-on collision on Lougheed Hwy.
Two vehicles involved; one lane open now in each direction.
Search for senior that jumped from cruise ship near Victoria
JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca
TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes
Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!
Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs
Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind
Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail
Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16
5 to start your day
A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more
Greater Vancouver condo prices jump 18% in second quarter: report
Royal Lepage forecast says price hikes slow under new taxes, mortgage stress test
Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin
Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.
Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders
Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.
Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work
“From the moment you make it public and you feel that you’re in it together, that there are a lot of people experiencing the same thing, you feel supported to fight for something.”
Most Read