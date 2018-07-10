Search for senior that jumped from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

A 73-year old man was seen jumping from athe Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Victoria’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) and the US Coast Guard are working together to try to find a man who jumped from a cruise ship bound for Victoria.

A 73-year old man was reported missing when his wife woke up around 4:30 a.m. by a breeze coming from the balcony door, which was cracked open. She had last seen him at 4:00 a.m.

A captain from the ship confirmed that a video showed the passenger jumping from an 8th-deck balcony at 4:15 a.m., while the ship was near Cape Flattery, around the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.