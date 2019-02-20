Remi Michalowski, 39, has been identified by North Shore Rescue as the missing snowshoer caught in an avalanche on Mt. Seymour Monday, Feb 18, 2019. (Facebook photo)

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

A Surrey snowshoer who went missing in the backcountry of Mt. Seymour has been found dead.

Remi Michalowski, 39, has been missing since Monday when an avalanche hit him and a friend while out on an overnight trip. His friend, a 30-year-old man, was able to cling to a tree and call 911, before being rescued by search crews.

North Shore Rescue’s Mike Danks confirmed Michalowski’s body was found around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 20).

”Our condolences go out to the family. This has to be a very challenging thing to lose a son. I’m just thankful we were able to provide closure.”

Danks said the searchers scoured through debris looking for Michalowski.

Rescuers were forced to take a break in their search on Tuesday, due to a snowstorm, but resumed their efforts Wednsday.

North Shore Rescue said on Facebook Wednesday that their long-line team were waiting on stand-by as Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and Canadian Avalanche Association personnel headed across the mountainside.

The avalanche danger remains considerable. Temperatures are predicted to increase during the day, North Shore Rescue said, and avalanche danger in the area will be monitored carefully.

With files from The Canadian Press

