Kamloops this Week

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

  • Feb. 3, 2020 8:40 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties and members of Kamloops Search and Rescue are at Sun Peaks Resort on Monday morning (Feb. 3), searching for a missing 14-year-old snowboarder.

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday and it was confirmed he used the chairlift to get up the mountain during the day. However, he failed to catch the shuttle back to Kamloops in the afternoon.

As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., Mounties, the police dog service and Kamloops Search and Rescue members are searching the area.

Carson stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a white coat with green shapes, black pants, black helmet and white snowboard boots.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KamloopsRCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victim-impact statements to be presented in front of Abbotsford cop killer
Next story
B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Just Posted

Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge set to close if funding not found

The teaching garden brought together seniors and children

Maple Ridge student takes second in provincial Legion contest

Gwen Jaskiewicz of St. Patrick’s School won for her poem called Remembrance Day

Water forces dog through underground culvert in Maple Ridge park

Pitt Meadows owner calls his dog’s survival “a miracle”

LETTER: Tearing taxi industry apart is for the better, student suggests

SFU pupil believes ride hailing companies necessary and beneficial to all in Metro Vancouver

LETTER: Let’s keep Maple Ridge beautiful

Fern Crescent area resident annoyed by constant littering

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Sumas border crossing re-opened after floodwater recedes

Flooding had inundated much of Sumas after heaving rains over the weekend

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Victim-impact statements to be presented in front of Abbotsford cop killer

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, back in court on Monday

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Most Read