The union representing Seaspan’s tugboat workers has commenced strike action, prohibiting members from accepting work on all 30 of the company’s tugs operating in B.C. (Seaspan photo)

Seaspan tugboat workers strike after ‘impasse’ in negotiations

The company says its ferry service, as well as its shipyards and drydocks are not directly impacted

Seaspan tugboat operations have been ground to a halt after unionized marine workers launched job action at noon on Thursday (Aug. 25).

The strike prohibits members of the Canadian Merchant Service Guild from accepting work on any of the 30 Seaspan tugs operating in British Columbia. The union said strike action was launched due to an impasse in negotiations.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Seaspan said that despite assistance from federal mediators, negotiations have been unsuccessful.

“Seaspan values its employees and the communities in which we operate and are committed to treating all employees fairly and maintaining a strong, capable workforce. We are working to resolve the issues and minimize any impacts to our customers and the broader industry.”

The strike is associate with Seaspan’s ship docking and tug and barge business. It will not directly impact Seaspan Ferries or work at their shipyards and drydock locations in North Vancouver and Victoria.

