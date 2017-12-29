Second chance at treatment for Chilliwack man convicted of string of identity thefts

Gregory Cromarty on bail after breaching a few days into sentence order at first treatment centre

Gregory Cromarty is facing an 18-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to a dozen of 32 charges he faced, mostly for identity theft and fraud. Gregory Cromarty given six-month conditional sentence on Nov. 28 back in custody charged with a breach on Dec. 11. (Facebook)

A Chilliwack man convicted of a string of identity thefts and who claimed a “rehabilitative moment” so he could be released to a treatment centre – only to breach conditions a few days later – was released on bail Thursday to check in to a different treatment centre.

Gregory James Samuel Cromarty pleaded guilty to 12 of the 32 charges he faced after he fraudulently purchased thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, defrauding or attempting to defraud 27 different people using stolen ID.

His lawyer convinced a provincial court judge in late November that he was ready to change. Judge Wendy Young agreed, released Cromarty on time served followed by a six-month conditional sentence order during which time he was required to live at a Maple Ridge treatment centre.

A few days later he was arrested for breaching of his conditional sentence.

Cromarty was back in court on Dec. 28 at which time he pleaded guilty to the breach. He was then granted bail on conditions that he be released to a representative for the VisionQuest Recovery Society, which runs a treatment centre in the Chilliwack River Valley.

He is also forbidden from contacting five individuals, or possessing any of the materials needed to make fake IDs or credit cards.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26 for the breach.

At his first sentencing hearing for the substantive charges, Crown counsel Sandra Di Curzio asked for a sentence of 18 months for the guilty pleas to, among other things, falsely obtaining credit cards; possession of a stolen vehicle; falsely impersonating someone and using a credit card in their name; fraud over $5,000; forging an Indian Status certificate; and possession of methamphetamine.

