(AP Photo/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner file photo)

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

There’s been a second earthquake in only a few days time in Agassiz.

At 9:20 a.m. Saturday a 2.6-magnitude quake was recorded roughly four kilometres north of the Fraser Valley town at a depth of just under seven kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Thursday evening, locals were woken by a 1.6-magnitude rumble. Yesterday, a 4.8-magnitude shake was recorded off the coast of Ucluelet on Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m.

People across Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland took to social media saying they felt it.

READ MORE: 4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Just Posted

Being Young: A strange little concept called hope

One generation consistently cries out to the others, ‘you have it easier than me.’

MRSS cheer team to compete against world’s best

The squad will represent Canada at the 2020 World School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando

Going Green: House, I’m looking at you

‘Change the place you live by changing how you get around.’

UPDATED: Two seeking Liberal nod in Ridge, Mission

No dates yet for candidate selection process

Snow and ice easier this time, on Maple Ridge roads

Pothole situation could have been worse, said roads superintendent

Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition

Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a spirited 3-on-3 game between female players Friday night

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

B.C.’s oldest practising lawyer celebrates 100th birthday, shares advice

Firefighters bring Constance Isherwood a cake with 100 birthday candles

Vernon woman suing McDonald’s for spilled coffee

Woman seeking nearly $10K, says employee failed to put lid on properly

5 things you need to know to start using ridesharing in Metro Vancouver

From how to get started to where drivers can take you, heres all you need to know

Diners’ health tax not catching on in B.C., restaurant group says

Small businesses look for options to cover employer health tax

Most Read