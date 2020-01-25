Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

There’s been a second earthquake in only a few days time in Agassiz.

At 9:20 a.m. Saturday a 2.6-magnitude quake was recorded roughly four kilometres north of the Fraser Valley town at a depth of just under seven kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Magnitude 2.6 #earthquake near #Agassiz #BC this morning. Reports of people hearing a loud "boom" and houses shaking. — Darren Kennedy (@TheDarrenK) January 25, 2020

On Thursday evening, locals were woken by a 1.6-magnitude rumble. Yesterday, a 4.8-magnitude shake was recorded off the coast of Ucluelet on Vancouver Island at 1:30 p.m.

People across Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland took to social media saying they felt it.

