Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Man critically injured during attack on a bus not far from King George skytrain station

RCMP in Surrey say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.

Police say it happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators say the victim and his attacker had some sort of altercation while on the bus, not far from the King George SkyTrain station.

Police are still seeking witnesses but say it appears the stabbing is not related to Metro Vancouver’s ongoing gang conflict.

No arrests have been made.

The attack is the second similar stabbing in as many weeks aboard a transit bus in Surrey, although the first victim, whose throat was slashed on April 1, is now recovering at home.

READ MORE: Victim of alleged terrorist attack on Surrey bus had no idea of motive: brother-in-law

READ MORE: Person stabbed at New Westminster SkyTrain station, police looking for 3 suspects

BC TransitPoliceSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Carter Hugill (left) and Hudson Campbell have both been members of uPlan for several years. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Young entrepreneurial program extends deadline for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows youth

Jaden August won the bantam boys division of the MJT Team TaylorMade Championship (West). (MJT/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows golfer gets first place at Team TaylorMade Championship

Fatehjit Mand, Grade 4, jumps in the air during a bhangra dance demonstration for Vaisakhi. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Bhangra dancers celebrate Vaisakhi in Maple Ridge

(L-R) Blair Qualey of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, Coun. Jenny Tan, Coun. Korleen Carreras, MLA Bob D’Eith, MLA Lisa Beare, energy minister Josie Osborne, Mayor Dan Ruimy, Coun. Sunny Schiller, and Ron Burton of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, all helped announce $26 million in new funding to help B.C. increase its number of EV charging stations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
B.C. receives $26 million in new funding for EV charging stations