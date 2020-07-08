The No5 Orange strip club in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Exposure event happened on July 1

Health officials are warning about a second possible COVID-19 exposure event at a Vancouver strip club.

In a Wednesday news release, Vancouver Coastal Health said anyone who visited the No5 Orange, located at 205 Main St., about a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus on July 1. Health officials said a person who tested positive was at the strip club that evening.

“As a precaution, we are advising people who attended the No5 Orange on July 1 to monitor themselves for 14 day,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement. “As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

Anyone who begins to develop symptoms of COVID-19, including fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell and diarrhea, should immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child-welfare reform: Bellegarde
Next story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Just Posted

Practical nurse thanked with donation to Ridge Meadows Hospital

Benito Tuyor was singled out as a ‘Caregiving Angel’ for the compassion he showed a patient

Ridge Meadows top cop recognized with global award

Supt. Jennifer Hyland earns international honours for mentoring and coaching

Ridge Meadows RCMP worried the number of impaired drivers is increasing

June figures are “alarming”

Overdose issues continue to plague Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to five overdoses in two days last month

Non-profit Maple Ridge preschool closing after 30 years

Golden Ears Preschool will not be opening in September

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Exposure event happened on July 1

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Most Read