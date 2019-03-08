Securities Commission has sanctioned a Pitt Meadows man

Violated cease-trade order, obtained $170,000 in investments

The B.C. Securities Commission has sanctioned a Pitt Meadows man for breaching a 2002 cease trade order.

A BCSC panel found Stewart Douglas Loughery breached the order issued against an Albertan company named Military International Ltd., which sold mine detection and military equipment. It formerly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The panel said Loughery, acting officer of the company, breached the order between 2010 and 2011 by entering into loan agreements with six investors for total proceeds of $170,000.

None of that money has been repaid, said a press release issued by the BCSC on March 4.

The securities commission panel imposed a $50,000 administrative penalty on Loughery, and he is prohibited for at least six years from acting as a company director or officer, working as a registrant or promoter, serving in a management or consultative capacity in the securities market, or engaging in investor relations activities.

The company was ordered to pay $170,000 – the amount it obtained by breaching the cease trade order, plus an administrative penalty of $20,000.

In April of 2018, the BCSC reported it found Loughery breached the order. Describing his conduct, a panel said “Loughery was responsible for all material aspects of the investment on behalf of Military. It is clear that he was responsible for dealing with the investors and getting them to invest in the company.”

In addition, the 2002 cease trade order will continue for at least another five years, and will not be lifted until the company’s penalties are paid.

In 2002, the executive director of the BCSC issued a cease trade order against the company for failing to file interim financial statements, and that order remains in force.

Previous story
Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses
Next story
High-speed internet coming to 200 rural B.C. communities

Just Posted

Securities Commission has sanctioned a Pitt Meadows man

Violated cease-trade order, obtained $170,000 in investments

Pitt Meadows planning evacuation route

Flooding among emergency scenarios to be considered

Breathing room for Maple Ridge home buyers

Condo prices down four per cent over last year

Innovation: Empowered to understand health care choices

City of Maple Ridge Innovation in Emerging Cities forum April 2

Letter: We should thank B.C. Hydro crews

‘Crews are out there in the worst of weather.’

Aboriginal students Ignite at Westview

Connecting with culture and community in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Most Read