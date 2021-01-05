Security guard charged with manslaughter after altercation at Trinity Western University

51-year-old man charged in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack

IHIT has charged a 51-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an altercation at Trinity Western University (TWU) in Langley that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack. (Langley Advance Times file)

A 51-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an altercation at Trinity Western University (TWU) in Langley that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) filed charges against Jack Hutchinson on Dec. 22 in the death of Howard Glen Hill.

Hutchinson was working as a security guard at the local university campus at the time of the altercation.

On Sept. 30 Langley RCMP were called to TWU just before 3 p.m. for a report of a “agitated man” on campus who was involved in an altercation with campus security, according to police.

Officers arrived to find Hill unresponsive. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators to take over fatal Langley altercation at Trinity Western University

In a statement released on Oct. 9 IHIT said they had assumed conduct of the investigation several days after the incident.

Investigators did not say when Hill died or the extent of his injuries.

Winnie Lui, a spokesperson for TWU, said Hutchinson was on “medical leave due to injuries sustained during the altercation.”

“As this matter is now before the courts, the University is not in a position to make any comments on the case or on details leading up to the charges,” Lui added.

“We are deeply saddened by this situation, and grieve the loss of life,” Lui said.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleyTrinity Western University