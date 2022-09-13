Tori Fraser (left), Camryn Page (middle), and Kate Li (right) created the How Curious exhibit, which will be on display indefinitely at the Haney House. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)

See the strange side of history at Maple Ridge Museum’s new exhibit

The ‘How Curious: Oddities of the Victorian Era’ exhibit is now open every Sunday

Starting now, locals can get a glimpse into the odd side of history at the Maple Ridge Museum thanks to their new exhibit titled “How Curious: Oddities of the Victorian Era”.

Museums Curator Melissa Rollit explains that this new exhibit “highlights the unusual and macabre beliefs and practices of the Victorian era.”

“This exhibit covers a variety of topics from the alternative arts of taxidermy and hair jewelry to the eerie tradition of death photography,” she said.

The creation of this exhibit was handled by the museum’s summer interns, Tori Fraser, Kate Li, and Camryn Page, as part of an annual program the museum has done for the past two years.

Last year’s interns created the “Cherishing Noble Ambitions: The Women of Haney” exhibit that highlights the ways in which local women have greatly impacted history.

“It’s great professional development for them and it’s lovely to have new content for visitors as well,” said Rollit.

The new How Curious exhibit is currently on display at Haney House and is available for viewing from 10 am to 4 pm each Sunday.

