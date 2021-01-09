Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Home gardeners, hobbyists, and seed enthusiasts take note, Seedy Saturday is going digital.

From Feb. 19 to 21, Seedy Saturday and FarmFolk CityFolk will be hosting a virtual conference for the whole province.

Seedy Saturday organizers from across B.C. will be working with FarmFolk CityFolk to deliver a pandemic friendly event, featuring community members and organizations, non-profits and seed businesses.

The event includes speakers and sessions on seed saving and gardening education, as well as movie screenings, Q & A’s with master gardeners, local community discussions and more that has yet to be announced.

Through the conference there will also be opportunities to swap seeds with participants in communities across the province.

Registration and the full schedule will be available at www.bcseeds.org.

The conference will not be replacing any local community Seedy Saturdays.

Seedy Saturdays began 32 years ago at the Keremeos Grist Mill under then head gardener Sharon Rempel, before quickly growing in popularity.

Seedy Saturday is now a feature of spring and a chance to exchange seeds in communities across Canada.

