Self-described U.S. ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ faces federal charges

Robert Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction

A New Jersey doctor who authorities said referred to himself as the “El Chapo of Opioids” prescribed painkillers without seeing the patients who were receiving them, often communicating via text message, and falsified records to cover his tracks, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

Robert Delagente was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. The Oakland-based Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction.

READ MORE: Bear pays respects at Okanagan cemetery

The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that for the last five years, Delagente used his practice, North Jersey Family Medicine, to illegally prescribe opioids for patients, often allowing them to choose their own dosage.

According to the criminal complaint, one patient received nearly 500 doses of Percocet, Oxycontin and other opioids over a seven-week period without visiting Delagente’s office. One week after receiving a 10-day supply of Percocet and a 30-day supply of clonazepam, the patient texted that the medication wasn’t “working like it used to.” Delagente then prescribed an additional 30-day supply of Oxycontin and a 25-day supply of Percocet, the complaint alleges.

Another time, he allegedly texted a patient that he was sending the patient’s prescription on a different day than a similar prescription to the patient’s mother “to not draw any suspicion.”

The complaint also charges Delagente with altering medical records to hide his activities.

Both charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

READ MORE: Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

The complaint also alleges Delagente didn’t monitor whether his patients were becoming addicted to the painkillers, and prescribed the drugs to people he knew were already addicted.

An attorney listed as representing Delagente didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on the charges.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alex Trebek in Ottawa to open Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s new HQ
Next story
Free meal in honour of Maple Ridge veterans

Just Posted

Free meal in honour of Maple Ridge veterans

Any and all service people welcome

Second Maple Ridge summer protest over housing

Concerned about Burnett Street project

Maple Ridge doctor nominated for BCCFP award of excellence

The B.C. College of Family Physicians recognizing family doctors since 2014.

City tries to put leash on loose dogs

Maple Ridge doing more enforcement

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend

Typically the tour sees around 1,500 visitors

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Recent break-ins lead to more security at Cultus Lake Park

Park Board officials reassuring visitors and residents that extra policing will help with crime

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Most Read