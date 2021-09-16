Self-employed father carries People’s Party of Canada flag into election

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

Juliuss Hoffmann is running in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding in this month’s federal election. (Special to The News)

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 48

Have you held office in past? No

Bio: I am currently married to a lady from Mexico. I have two children and a step-daughter.

I am Christian, my wife is Catholic. We live on a small farm and I am self-employed.

I was born in Vancouver and grew up on Vancouver Island.

I had a real estate licence for over seven years and then was involved in construction and tile setting for the past 17 years.

I love the outdoors and think that B.C. is one of the most beautiful places in the world to live.

My concerns are maintaining our freedoms. And I think about what kind of future our children will have.

My concerns are also for our veterans and seniors. We enjoy what we have because of their sacrifices and their life long work. I want to make sure we take care of them and they can enjoy retirement with peace and dignity.

All Canadians deserve to have pride and dignity.

Twitter: @juliusshoffmann

Website: www.juliusshoffmannppc.com

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

Hoffmann: “No”

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Hoffmann: “Don’t know”

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

Hoffmann: “No”

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

Hoffmann: “No”

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Hoffmann: “No, because we have to ask a series of questions. What is the official definition of a pandemic? Is the definition consistent with how the WHO and CDC define a pandemic?

Have we heard from all experts regarding viruses?

Have we heard from all experts regarding vaccines?

What are the risks associated with this new vaccine? Why are some doctors being silenced?

What is the data coming from different parts of the world regarding this pandemic? Etc.

Only then can a proper discusion take place and government policies and spending be decided on.”

