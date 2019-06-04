Self-igniting oily rags cause of West End skyscraper blaze: Vancouver Fire

Improperly store oily rags were the cause of a large fire in a West End condo building on Sunday, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

The fire department said the three-alarm fire in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue was sparked when linseed oil-soaked rags auto-ignited.

“Linseed oil and derivatives self-heat, which can be accelerated by confining them (balling up rags) leading to autoignition,” the fire department said in a social media post.

“Store oily rags in metal or soak with water.”

Fire Investigators have determined Sunday’s #thirdalarm 1200 blk Pacific was caused by improperly stored oily rags. Linseed oil & derivatives self-heat, which can be accelerated by confining them (balling up rags) leading to autoignition. Store oily rags in metal or soak w/ water pic.twitter.com/aVOqYnbuIc — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) June 4, 2019

Big fire visible in Vancouver Westend, hope every one got out ok pic.twitter.com/SQihQSPEJl — tea (@PcOfSht_Doodles) June 3, 2019

