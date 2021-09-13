Days into September, COVID notices were issued to staff and parent about potential COVID exposure at a Maple Ridge child care centre. (Imagination Station screengrab)

Days into September, COVID notices were issued to staff and parent about potential COVID exposure at a Maple Ridge child care centre. (Imagination Station screengrab)

Self-isolation notices sent to child care parents, staff

Fraser Health shared an alert with a Maple Ridge centre after potential exposure early in the month

Self-isolation notifices were given to staff and children from a Maple Ridge child care centre.

Fraser Health issued an alert to parents, guardians, and staff that the Imagination Station Child Care Centre, in the Fraserview neighbourhood of Port Haney, had likely been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

The exposure at the 227th Street campus, Fraser Health said, likely occurred Sept. 2 and/or 3.

Staff and children who attended the facilities were directed to self-isolate for 10 days, and monitor for COVID-19 systems for 14 days from the last day they were at the facility.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings
Next story
Maple Ridge to get its second household hazardous waste drop-off day

Just Posted

Cassidy MacPherson has secured a spot on the Junior National team. (Special to The News)
Five paddlers make Maple Ridge proud in Ottawa

Days into September, COVID notices were issued to staff and parent about potential COVID exposure at a Maple Ridge child care centre. (Imagination Station screengrab)
Self-isolation notices sent to child care parents, staff

Fall may be in the air, but locals outdoor enthusiasts like Ron Paley of Hammond cling to hopes for more sunny than rainy days ahead. It makes rides through Pitt Meadows farm country much more serene. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Hints of fall apparent

Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive headed up by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Langley. (Special to Black Press Media)
Donation drive aims to raise 600,000 pounds of food this year