Self-isolation notices sent to child care parents, staff

Fraser Health shared an alert with a Maple Ridge centre after potential exposure early in the month

Days into September, COVID notices were issued to staff and parent about potential COVID exposure at a Maple Ridge child care centre. (Imagination Station screengrab)

Self-isolation notifices were given to staff and children from a Maple Ridge child care centre.

Fraser Health issued an alert to parents, guardians, and staff that the Imagination Station Child Care Centre, in the Fraserview neighbourhood of Port Haney, had likely been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

The exposure at the 227th Street campus, Fraser Health said, likely occurred Sept. 2 and/or 3.

Staff and children who attended the facilities were directed to self-isolate for 10 days, and monitor for COVID-19 systems for 14 days from the last day they were at the facility.

