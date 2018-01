Highway 3 is reduced to single-alternating lanes

Highway 3 is reduced to single alternating lanes near Manning Park due to a collision involving a two semi tractor trailers and a car.

The incident occurred by the Copper Creek-Placer Forest Service Road turnoff of Highway 3.

A detour is available via Highway 5.

The road is expected to reopen at 6 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.