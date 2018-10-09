A semi-truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 9. (Photo: Twitter@craigerburg20)

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

A semi truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge Tuesday morning, snarling traffic along the crossing.

It happened heading westbound, some time before 9:30 a.m.

For a short time, the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., Drive BC reported that eastbound traffic was open, and that at least one lane is getting by heading westbound.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

 

A semi-truck caught fire on the Port Mann Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 9. (Photo: Twitter@bdhillon17)

Previous story
54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide
Next story
Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on mountain ledge

Just Posted

Letter: The ever-rising cost of garbage collection

Maple Ridge has put city-run garbage collection on a referendum ballot.

Looking Back: Suffrage in a corset

Emily Trembath was a school teacher and first woman to vote in a municipal election in Maple Ridge.

UPDATE: Fund doubles for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

Mission junior B team has moment of silence for Noah Trulsen

Refinery explosion could cause gas price spike in B.C.

Blast could cause two cent per litre increase in Victoria, Vancouver and Lower Mainland

Dan Ruimy wants to run in Maple Ridge again

Liberal MP acclaimed as candidate

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Most Read