Senior bitten by stranger in random downtown Vancouver assault: police

70-year-old told VPD they were knocked to the ground, kicked and bitten

The Vancouver Police Department arrested Darren Thomey, 34, after a senior was randomly assaulted on Granville Street April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 70-year-old man was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon (April 10) after he was assaulted by a stranger while walking through downtown Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department says the senior was walking near Granville and Smithe streets, less than a block from his home, shortly after noon when someone knocked him to the ground. Investigators say they believev the 70-year-old was kicked, bitten and threatened by the stranger.

The senior was able to borrow a phone to call 911 and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police quickly identified a suspect nearby and arrested him. Darren Thomey, 34, has since been charged with one count of assault.

