Senior governments announce funding for Maple Ridge playground

The city has received funding for new playground equipment at Albion Park. This is equipment installed at Holly Park in early 2021. (Special to The News)

Senior governments are giving the City of Maple Ridge $140,000 to upgrade aging playground equipment at the Albion Park.

The federal and provincial governments are investing in infrastructure projects to support local economies and address the impacts of COVID-19, and the project was funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s new COVID-19 Community Resilience stream. The federal government will supply $112,000 and the province $28,000.

Mayor Mike Morden called the playground on 104th Avenue “a much needed amenity in one of our fastest-growing neighbourhoods.”

“During the pandemic, our public spaces, parks and playgrounds were more important than ever as our citizens sought to get outdoors in a safe way,” said Morden. “We thank the federal and provincial governments for this investment to help us replace the equipment at this popular and well-used playground. The new, modern play structures will ensure that this essential community gathering space continues to be a place where residents can come to connect and live healthy, active lives.”

It was part of $4 million in spending from the fund announced Monday, which included $1.75 million for urban reforestation in New Westminster, $1.1 million for arena chillers in Port Moody, and $900,000 for community centre renovations in Richmond.

The announcements were made online Monday morning by Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia’s Minister of Municipal Affairs, Morden. They were accompanied by Aman Singh, Member of the B.C. Legislature for Richmond-Queensborough.