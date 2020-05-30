A wolf attack on May 29, 2020, has left a Port Edward resident in hospital with bites and lacerations. Numerous wolf warnings have been issued in the region over the past few weeks. A radio-collared wolf just after its release, with ear tags and a radio collar in a U.S. tracking program from 2009. (File photo)

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

A Port Edward senior is recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries from an unprovoked wolf attack late Friday night (May 29).

Frank Russ told The Northern View that his 72-year-old father, Stanley Russ, was attacked around 11 p.m. while walking back to his home on Evergreen Avenue after visiting the next-door neighbour. Port Edward is just outside of Prince Rupert, on B.C.’s northwest coast.

Russ was bitten multiple times with some deep lacerations to his arms and legs, his son said, but is in stable and alert condition.

Port Edward Village Council posted on its website that the BC Conservation Officer Service is at the scene and will have shifts of officers posted throughout the night.

More to come.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Influx of cross-border visitors to Peace Arch Park sparks concern COVID-19 could spike
Next story
VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Just Posted

LETTER: Doctor calls foul on plea for hazard pay

Dr. Walton doesn’t believe he deserve any thing more for working during COVID

Virtual gala brings dinner to the door and money to locals in need

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding a ‘Night In Gala’ fundraiser on June 13

Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

After two and a half months of being closed, people can once again check books out of the library

LETTER: What’s happening to key staff at The ACT?

While arts centre prepares for slow re-opening, it will apparently do it without a few key people

LOOKING BACK: Pitt Meadows Day can’t afford another five-year hiatus

A flood in 1948 derailed this community festival for five years, now 68 years later COVID does same

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

PHOTOS: U.S. cities brace for increasing unrest over police killing of George Floyd

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard

Aldergrove zoo to reopen with staff in masks, one-directional visitor experience to tackle COVID-19

Its June 1 reopening will be ushered in by words from Darryl Plecas, Legislative assembly Speaker

Most Read