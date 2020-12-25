Gift packages will be delivered to every senior at Ridge Meadows Hospital this Christmas. (Special to The News)

Gift packages will be delivered to every senior at Ridge Meadows Hospital this Christmas. (Special to The News)

Senior patients at Ridge Meadows Hospital get visit from Santa

They are among more than 500 on Christmas list for Operation Santa for Seniors

Santa is en route to Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Each department has collected gift packages to deliver some extra special Christmas cheer to senior patients this year.

Operation Santa for Seniors, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services, and the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network provided 50 gift packages for seniors who find themselves in hospital during Christmas this year.

The Operation Santa for Seniors initiative started in 2019 when Angela and Marty Morel decided that instead of a family gift exchange, they wanted to help make Christmas brighter for seniors in Angela’s father’s apartment building. They created 80 gift packs last year – one for each resident of the building, and an annual tradition was born.

Sadly, Angela’s father passed away this year, but the family still wanted to help the seniors in our community. They shared the idea with family and friends, and the response was incredible – thus began Operation Santa for Seniors. When they knew they would have a lot more than 80 gift packs this year, Angela reached out to Community Services to ask if they knew of any seniors who might want a special gift this Christmas.

The project has snowballed, and they will be providing packages for 545 seniors this year.

They have gifts of hand knitted scarves, candles, hot chocolate, masks, soaps, candy and all kinds of donations they have put in their gift packs.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hospitalsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

Just Posted

Gift packages will be delivered to every senior at Ridge Meadows Hospital this Christmas. (Special to The News)
Senior patients at Ridge Meadows Hospital get visit from Santa

They are among more than 500 on Christmas list for Operation Santa for Seniors

Gord Maxwell and Laurie Thain, who perform together as Maxwell and Thain, have released a Christmas song. (Dee Lippingwell/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Enjoy a Christmas song by Maple Ridge teacher, performed by her dad

Though the song was written a few years ago, its reflective tone captures 2020

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
OUR VIEW: A vaccine, and brighter days

The vaccination program will begin to pay dividends in the new year

Ayva is one of the Grade 3 student at St. Patrick’s Elementary School. (Special to The News)
LETTERS TO SANTA: From the mouth’s of babe’s

A Grade 3 class at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Maple Ridge share letters to Ol’ St. Nick

Maple Ridge’s Karen McGregor shared a picture she recently took from along the dikes in Pitt Meadows, at Harris Road and the Silver Bridge, showing an area farm covered with the first snowfall of the winter. (Special to The News)
SHARE: First smattering of snow hits Pitt Meadows farm country

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

Most Read