Senior patients at Ridge Meadows Hospital get visit from Santa

They are among more than 500 on Christmas list for Operation Santa for Seniors

Gift packages will be delivered to every senior at Ridge Meadows Hospital this Christmas. (Special to The News)

Santa is en route to Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Each department has collected gift packages to deliver some extra special Christmas cheer to senior patients this year.

Operation Santa for Seniors, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services, and the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network provided 50 gift packages for seniors who find themselves in hospital during Christmas this year.

The Operation Santa for Seniors initiative started in 2019 when Angela and Marty Morel decided that instead of a family gift exchange, they wanted to help make Christmas brighter for seniors in Angela’s father’s apartment building. They created 80 gift packs last year – one for each resident of the building, and an annual tradition was born.

Sadly, Angela’s father passed away this year, but the family still wanted to help the seniors in our community. They shared the idea with family and friends, and the response was incredible – thus began Operation Santa for Seniors. When they knew they would have a lot more than 80 gift packs this year, Angela reached out to Community Services to ask if they knew of any seniors who might want a special gift this Christmas.

The project has snowballed, and they will be providing packages for 545 seniors this year.

They have gifts of hand knitted scarves, candles, hot chocolate, masks, soaps, candy and all kinds of donations they have put in their gift packs.



