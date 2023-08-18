UBC Okanagan, seniors centre evacuated, landfill ablaze as Kelowna wildfire grows

Kelowna Fire Department has called in mutual aid from seven surrounding departments to help battle a wildfire in the Clifton/McKinley area. (Jaqueline Gelineau/Capital News) The Highlands Seniors Centre on Snowsnell Street. (Jaqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Snowsell Street in Glenmore is being evacuated. (Jaqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Update: 5 p.m.

Fire crews are reporting flames are only 100 feet from homes on Begbie Road in the Wilden area.

Firefighters are asking for more support in the area.

Update: 4 p.m.

The City of Kelowna has issued an evacuation alert for properties in the Glenmore area west of Glenmore Road, north of High road, Mountain Ave and Royal View Dr; this includes properties in Poplar Point.

An evacuation alert requires residents in these properties to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Be prepared with supplies to be able to sustain for 72 hours. For the most up-to-date confirmed information, visit cordemergency.ca.

Update: 4:27 p.m.

UBC Okanagan campus has been placed under an evacuation order as crews continue to respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders:

1033ALUMNIAVE

1035ALUMNIAVE

1137ALUMNIAVE

1138ALUMNIAVE

1144ALUMNIAVE

1157ALUMNIAVE

1159ALUMNIAVE

1201ALUMNIAVE

3177ATHLETICSCRT

3211ATHLETICSCRT

1088DISCOVERYAVE

1238DISCOVERYAVE

1250DISCOVERYAVE

1260DISCOVERYAVE

1262DISCOVERYAVE

1263DISCOVERYAVE

1267DISCOVERYAVE

1291DISCOVERYAVE

1311DISCOVERYAVE

1331DISCOVERYAVE

1337DISCOVERYAVE

1060DIVERSITYPL

1210INNOVATIONDR

1220INTERNATIONALMEWS

1240INTERNATIONALMEWS

1255INTERNATIONALMEWS

1260INTERNATIONALMEWS

1270INTERNATIONALMEWS

1290INTERNATIONALMEWS

1310INTERNATIONALMEWS

1323INTERNATIONALMEWS

3192LOWERRESIDENCELANE

3200LOWERRESIDENCELANE

3210LOWERRESIDENCELANE

3212LOWERRESIDENCELANE

1147RESEARCHRD

1148RESEARCHRD

1177RESEARCHRD

3140UNIVERSITYWAY

3142UNIVERSITYWAY

3180UNIVERSITYWAY

3187UNIVERSITYWAY

3247UNIVERSITYWAY

3272UNIVERSITYWAY

3272UNIVERSITYWAY

3272UNIVERSITYWAY

3272UNIVERSITYWAY

3272UNIVERSITYWAY

3272UNIVERSITYWAY

3287UNIVERSITYWAY

3297UNIVERSITYWAY

3308UNIVERSITYWAY

3317UNIVERSITYWAY

3333UNIVERSITYWAY

3348UNIVERSITYWAY

3430UNIVERSITYWAY

3132UPPERRESIDENCEPL

3133UPPERRESIDENCEPL

3152UPPERRESIDENCEPL

3153UPPERRESIDENCEPL

Residents under evacuation order should pre-register on the provincial Emergency Support Services website ahead of time. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: 4:00 p.m.

Most of the parks in the Central Okanagan have now been closed to the general public.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the fire situation in the Central Okanagan, we are closing parks to keep park visitors safe, protect our natural spaces and reduce critical resource strain on fire crews across the region,” said Wayne Darlington, RDCO director of parks services.

Closed parks include:

RobertLakeRegionalPark

MissionCreekRegionalPark(areaeastofLeckieandsouthofMissionCreek)

ShannonLakeRegionalPark

TrepanierCreekGreenwayRegionalPark

ColdhamRegionalPark

KopjeRegionalPark

OkanaganCentreSafeHarbourRegionalPark

StephensCoyoteRegionalPark

MillCreekRegionalPark

ScenicCanyonRegionalPark

MissionCreekGreenway(Phase2)

KLOCreekRegionalPark

BlackMountain-sntsk’il’ntənRegionalPark

JohnsFamilyNatureConservancyRegionalPark

UpperLebanonCreekGreenwayRegionalPark(upstreamofSouthPerimeterWay)

LowerGlenCanyonRegionalPark

GoatsPeakRegionalPark

KalamoirRegionalPark.

tweet

Update: 3:30 p.m.

Due to wildfire activity, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park are closed to the public immediately.

All trails and access points are closed to all users until further notice. All other city parks, outside of current evacuation zones, remain open at this time.

Update: 2:28 p.m.

Two individuals in a vehicle took this dramatic video as they were driving to escape a wildfire in the Glenmore Landfill.

Update: 2:15 p.m.

Capital News has learned that Snowsell Street in Glenmore is being evacuated. The situation will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update: 1:55 p.m.

Emergency services say that flames are being seen within one kilometre of Red Sky Place in Kelowna.

Update: 1:40 p.m.

All properties west of Glenmore Road between Union Road and John Hindle Drive are now under evacuation order.

These properties include:

Upper Canyon Drive N.

Forest Edge Place

Forest Edge Drive

Tucker Court

Terrace Hill Court

Terrace Hill Place.

The Highlands Seniors Centre on Snowsnell Street is also being evacuated.

Find a detailed map showing affected properties on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

Update: 1:07 p.m.

Properties in the Quail Ridge area have been placed under evacuation order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna.

This includes all properties accessed off Quail Ridge Boulevard including the Quail Ridge Golf Club. Students, staff and faculty have also been evacuated from UBC Okanagan.

These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders. Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

Residents under evacuation order should pre-register on the provincial Emergency Support Services website ahead of time. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: 12:59 p.m.

Properties in the Finch Road area have been placed under evacuation order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley. These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

702 FINCH RD

3702 FINCH RD

3819 FINCH RD

3819 FINCH RD

3832 FINCH RD

3832 FINCH RD

3892 FINCH RD

3892 FINCH RD

3902 FINCH RD

3902 FINCH RD

3912 FINCH RD

3912 FINCH RD

3922 FINCH RD

3922 FINCH RD

3942 FINCH RD

3942 FINCH RD

3952 FINCH RD

3952 FINCH RD

3962 FINCH RD

3962 FINCH RD

3972 FINCH RD

3972 FINCH RD

3982 FINCH RD

3982 FINCH RD

4002 FINCH RD

4002 FINCH RD

4022 FINCH RD

4022 FINCH RD

4042 FINCH RD

4042 FINCH RD

4052 FINCH RD

4052 FINCH RD

4062 FINCH RD

4062 FINCH RD

4072 FINCH RD

4072 FINCH RD

4082 FINCH RD

4082 FINCH RD

4102 FINCH RD

4102 FINCH RD

4112 FINCH RD

2-4112 FINCH RD

4122 FINCH RD

4122 FINCH RD

4195 FINCH RD

2-4195 FINCH RD

4336 FINCH RD

4336 FINCH RD

4336 FINCH RD

4355 FINCH RD

A detailed map is available showing affected properties on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

Residents under evacuation order should pre-register on the provincial Emergency Support Services website ahead of time. Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

For more information, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: 12:50 p.m.

A mutual aid call has been requested by Kelowna Fire Department to assist with a large interface fire.

The call has been sent out to the West Kelowna, Lake Country, Ellison, Joe Riche, Peachland, Wilson’s Landing, and North Westside fire departments to send all personnel and equipment available.

KFD has been battling a wildfire in the Clifton/McKinley areas after embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire ignited a blaze in Kelowna last night.

Emergency exits have been opened at Capistrano and Quail Ridge Drive to assist with evacuations.

Update: 12:27 p.m.

Properties in the Glenmore Road area have been placed under evacuation order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna.

These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

All properties west of Glenmore Rd N located north of John Hindle Dr intersection up to McKinley Rd (with specific additions):

Bennett Rd

Glenmore Rd

Glenmore Rd N

1570 Glenmore Rd N

1580 Glenmore Rd N

1700 Glenmore Rd N

2-1700 Glenmore Rd N

1850 Glenmore Rd N

2040 Glenmore Rd N

2070 Glenmore Rd N

2102 Glenmore Rd N

2140 Glenmore Rd N

2150 Glenmore Rd N

2200 Glenmore Rd N

2340 Glenmore Rd N

2410 Glenmore Rd N

2455 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

2470 Glenmore Rd N

2610 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

2655 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

McKinley Rd

2050 McKinley Rd 2175 McKinley Rd 2235 McKinley Rd 2245 McKinley Rd 2248 McKinley Rd (specific addition) 2265 McKinley Rd 2295 McKinley Rd Paly Rd

Update: 12:15 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are en route to Begbie Road in the Wilden area. There are reports of flames reported near a new subdivision being built there.

Update: 9:05 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have closed Glenmore Road between John Hindle Drive and Hilltown Drive due to wildfires in the Clinton and McKinley neighbourhoods

Original:

Evacuation orders have been issued for properties in the Shayler area of Kelowna as crews respond to fires in the Clifton and McKinley neighbourhoods.

These properties have been tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Properties added under this evacuation order include those surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond:

Shayler Road

Shayler Court

Shayler Place

Private Lane access of Shayler Crt and Shayler Rd

Evacuees should register online with Emergency Support Services, and are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

A reception centre has opened at Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street, for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight.

Small pets caged or leashed are permitted. ESS are available to evacuees at 9 a.m. to assist with registrations.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website to search by street address to determine if they are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under evacuation alert are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They should prepare to be away for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The public is asked to avoid the evacuation alert areas.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Opertions website.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna explodes to 6,800 hectares

