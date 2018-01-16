Former BC Liberals communications director Brian Bonney. (File photo)

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

The sentencing hearing for a former BC Liberal Party communications director who pleaded guilty in the province’s “quick wins” scandal began Tuesday in provincial court in Vancouver.

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last fall to breach of trust in relation to the party’s efforts to target ethnic communities for votes in the run-up to the 2013 provincial election.

In his opening arguments, special prosecutor David Butcher said Bonney used his government position, tools and connections to help organize his party’s ethnic vote strategy, called the Multicultural Strategic Outreach Plan, between 2007 and 2012.

“Bonney’s role in this and the use of government resources was completely inappropriate,” David Butcher said. “Had the party set out to do this [instead], there would be no criticism of this.”

RELATED COLUMN: Ethnic strategy is nothing new

Bonney didn’t come up with the scheme himself, Butcher said, but he was “a very experienced political operative” and “not a naive man,” and thus should have known that he was doing something untoward.

The lawyer asked for a sentence of 12-23 months, to be served in the community and preferably with punitive conditions such as house arrest.

Bonney’s counsel, Ian Donaldson, acknowledged his client’s guilty plea, but said he would argue Bonney did not act dishonestly, corruptly, or in a way to get money. Donaldson was set to begin his arguments in full on Wednesday.

Butcher’s arguments centred around three community liaison workers and four government contractors hired by Bonney.

The three community liaisons – Sepideh Sarrafpour, Pato Chan and Bill Yuen – were hired by Bonney and paid by a numbered company that Bonney headed, but provided business cards from then-minister of state for multiculturalism Harry Bloy.

All three liaisons were expected to reach out and integrate themselves within their ethnic communities.

However, internal communication read out by Butcher in court revealed they were only sent to focus on swing ridings with winnable ethnic populations.

A document obtained during the investigation laid out 18 swing ridings: 12 where the Liberals had won by a small margin, and six where the party barely lost.

“The number of people from each of those [ethnic] communities could easily determine the outcome in those swing ridings,” Butcher said.

Bonney met his three liaisons in government offices, he continued, and worked on their recruitment plans on government time.

However, only favourable ethnic communities were targeted, Butcher said, citing an email from Sarrafpour to Bloy, with Bonney CC’ed, where she’d reported an “ethnic group in the Persian community” whose president was a suspected NDP supporter.

The response? “These are the people we will stay away from.”

Sarrafpour got a similar response when she looked at recruiting Tanznian and Swahili voters, Butcher said, who were again seen as not likely to be swayed.

Chan and Yuen were tasked with targeting Korean and Chinese communities, Butcher said, including a Korean community in Surrey-Tynehead deemed big enough to turn that riding Liberal.

The hearing is set to run until Jan. 18.

More to come.

