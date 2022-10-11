Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE

Sentencing to begin for Dutch man linked to death of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Aydin Coban found guilty of extortion, harassment, distribution of child porn

The first day of a scheduled four-day sentencing hearing begins in a British Columbia court for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd.

Aydin Coban, who is in his mid-40s, was convicted in August on charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography.

The offences relate to online stalking and abuse suffered by Todd, who was 15 when she died by suicide in October 2012, shortly after posting a video on social media describing her three years of torment.

An extensive police investigation tracked Coban to his home in the Netherlands and he was extradited to face charges linked to Todd’s harassment, although he was not charged in relation to her death.

Before Coban was extradited, a Dutch court sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for offences unrelated to Todd that involved online fraud and blackmail of dozens of young girls and several gay men.

Todd’s mother attended every day of Coban’s nine-week trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster and is to deliver a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

