Update: Surrey man injured in Langley parking lot fight

A 20-year-old Surrey man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a fight around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, at a pub near 202 Street and 88 Avenue.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Suman Minhas would not confirm reports of a stabbing, describing what happened late Friday night as a “serious incident.”

Police said there was an altercation involving two groups in the parking lot outside North Langley’s Oak and Thorne pub.

Alcohol was believed to be involved.

RCMP said the groups are believed to be known to each other and the victim was known to police.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage in the area in an attempt to identify the parties involved.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.