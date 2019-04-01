Serious motorcycle crash in Maple Ridge

Part of Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge was closed Monday, the first day back to school after spring break, after a collision involving a motorcycle.

East- and westbound lanes between 237th Street and the Cottonwood Connector was closed due to a serious motor vehicle incident, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Dewdney Trunk closed East and West bound between 237st & Cottonwood due to serious motor vehicle incident. Air ambulance is in area. pic.twitter.com/UmxZ7iWEkr — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 1, 2019

An air ambulance was in area.

• More to follow.