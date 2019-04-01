Serious motorcycle crash in Maple Ridge

Part of Dewdney Trunk Road closed.

Part of Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge was closed Monday, the first day back to school after spring break, after a collision involving a motorcycle.

East- and westbound lanes between 237th Street and the Cottonwood Connector was closed due to a serious motor vehicle incident, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

An air ambulance was in area.

• More to follow.

Previous story
Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution
Next story
Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Serious motorcycle crash in Maple Ridge

Part of Dewdney Trunk Road closed.

Pitt Meadows mother wants more awareness around colorectal cancer

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the disease last July

Fraser Health home support will soon be provided in-house

Currently Fraser Health directly manages only 37 per cent of home support services

Maple Ridge student raising money for cats through school project

All money raised will be going to Katie’s Place in Maple Ridge

On Community: Early childhood does matter

‘Children benefit greatly from songs and rhymes.’

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

5 to start your day

Fishing boat rescue, carbon tax up, crosswalk hit-and-run, and more

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Man rescued after fishing boat tips over in Fraser River

Surrey Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded on Sunday afternoon near Barnston Island

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read