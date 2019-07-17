Serious police incident unfolding at Sts’ailes near Agassiz

Small reserve near Agassiz surrounded by police vehicles, helicopter, ERT

A large number of police have converged on a small reserve near Agassiz Wednesday afternoon.

More than a dozen marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles, including those from the Emergency Response Team, descended on Sts’ailes First Nation reserve at about 2:30 p.m. The reason for the huge police presence is not yet known, but those driving in and out are reporting having their vehicles searched.

One resident said officers were in a store looking for a suspect, and another said there is a helicopter hovering over the neighbourhood as well.

Police vehicles were also blocking all entrances to the reserve.

Watch this page for any further updates on this situation.

