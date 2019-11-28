The Maple Ridge fire department responded to the incident. (THE NEWS/files)

Serious workplace injury in Maple Ridge business park

WorkSafe BC called to scene

Paramedics were called to Maple Meadows Business Park Thursday morning to respond to a serious workplace accident on 113B Avenue.

According to reports, there was a traumatic injury at the location near 201st Street at about 8 a.m.

WorkSafe BC was called to the scene.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue also responded, but couldn’t provide details as to the nature of the injury.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one patient was taken to hospital in critical condition after an incident involving equipment.

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers
Next story
Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Horse rescue needs feed for winter months

Rescue at max, trying to raise $5,000 to feed eight horses

Serious workplace injury in Maple Ridge business park

WorkSafe BC called to scene

Firefighters save east Maple Ridge home

Blaze broke out at suppertime, Wednesday

Maple Ridge shifting gears towards economy

Mayor Morden reviews council’s first year

MLAs brought free hospital parking motion to NDP convention

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows members have issue up for review

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads closed for investigation

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Most Read