Serious workplace injury in Maple Ridge business park

The Maple Ridge fire department responded to the incident. (THE NEWS/files)

Paramedics were called to Maple Meadows Business Park Thursday morning to respond to a serious workplace accident on 113B Avenue.

According to reports, there was a traumatic injury at the location near 201st Street at about 8 a.m.

WorkSafe BC was called to the scene.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue also responded, but couldn’t provide details as to the nature of the injury.

BC Emergency Health Services said that one patient was taken to hospital in critical condition after an incident involving equipment.

