Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Three vehicles flee scene of shooting at unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night

Seven people were arrested in Langley on Thursday night after an unoccupied vehicle was shot at in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place at about 10:30 p.m., when officers responded to a report of shots fired at a vehicle parked at a rural residence in southeast Abbotsford.

Bird said police are not naming the exact street at this time.

She said that after the shot(s) were fired, the suspect vehicle was followed by two others as it left the area. All three – a van and two passenger vehicles – were travelling together, Bird said.

Abbotsford Police located the three vehicles heading west on Highway 1, and they were tracked to Langley, with the help of the Air One police helicopter.

Bird said the vehicles were pulled over in a business parking lot on 72 Avenue in Langley. Seven young men from the ages of 17 to 21 were arrested without incident.

She said a search of the vehicles turned up a gun, cellphones, suspected drugs, and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Bird said it is not known at this time why the Abbotsford residence was targeted. She said the incident is still under investigation, and no charges have yet been laid.

It is not yet clear whether all seven suspects reside in Abbotsford or are from other areas.

Police units who assisted in the incident were the Lower Mainland district integrated police dog service units, the Surrey gang enforcement unit, the Lower Mainland district emergency response team and the Langley RCMP.

