Seven Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19 in two weeks

There are now seven schools in Maple Ridge listed as having an exposure to COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The most recent added to Fraser Health’s list of schools with exposure events was Fairview elementary, which had an exposure to a person with a confirmed case of the virus on Feb. 19.

School outbreaks, which could involve multiple cases, are reported by the health authority as exposure events.

The cases listed are:

• Alexander Robinson elementary: Feb. 16-19 and 22

• Ecole Eric Langton elementary: Feb. 22 and 23

• Edith McDermott elementary: Feb. 17 and 18

• Fairview elementary: Feb. 19

• Laity View elementary: Feb. 22 and 23

• Maple Ridge secondary: Feb. 17, 22, 23 and 24

• Thomas Haney Centre: Feb. 18, 19, 22 and 23

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.