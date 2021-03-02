Seven Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19 in two weeks

There are now seven schools in Maple Ridge listed as having an exposure to COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
The most recent added to Fraser Health’s list of schools with exposure events was Fairview elementary, which had an exposure to a person with a confirmed case of the virus on Feb. 19.
School outbreaks, which could involve multiple cases, are reported by the health authority as exposure events.
The cases listed are:
• Alexander Robinson elementary: Feb. 16-19 and 22
• Ecole Eric Langton elementary: Feb. 22 and 23
• Edith McDermott elementary: Feb. 17 and 18
• Fairview elementary: Feb. 19
• Laity View elementary: Feb. 22 and 23
• Maple Ridge secondary: Feb. 17, 22, 23 and 24
• Thomas Haney Centre: Feb. 18, 19, 22 and 23
Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.
The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.
