Several charges after arrest Friday in Maple Ridge

Several charges have been laid against a man following an arrest Friday in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP announced Tuesday that Wyatt Nelson Humeniuk has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm without licence or registration, possession of a restricted firearm without licence or registration, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of stolen property.

Police say that a search of a vehicle showed several weapons with one firearm stolen out of Langley.

“Proactive and targeted enforcement is an integral part of policing in our community,” Const. Julie Klaussner said in a release. “The work going on behind the scenes is imperative to getting these type of weapons off our streets.”

Humeniuk, born in 1977, appeared Monday in Port Coquitlam provincial court.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter