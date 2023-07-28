The morning after Chilliwack Fire crews fought a two-alarm blaze in motel-type apartment complex on Lewis Avenue on July 28, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress)

Several families displaced from 7-unit complex in Chilliwack after 2-alarm blaze

All residents evacuated from fire in motel style units, one treated for smoke inhalation

Several families were displaced overnight in Chilliwack after a fire broke out in a multi-unit complex on Lewis Avenue.

Residents were at home at the time the fire started, but all were able to evacuate safely.

It was a fully involved structure fire in a seven-unit complex at 45780 Lewis Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

“With the fire well established fire crews called for a second alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire, while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control,” said assistant fire chief Andrew Brown in a release.

Chilliwack Fire said 49 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and on arrival there was heavy fire and black smoke venting from the rear of the complex.

Swift action by the crews prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“This fire is considered accidental and is under investigation.”

One occupant was assessed by BCEHS for minor smoke inhalation and firefighters rescued one pet during their building searches.

There were no firefighter injuries. Several families were displaced from their homes, and an effort is underway to collection household donations for those families.

Emergency Social Services personnel were on-scene to assist the displaced residents with accommodations for a few days.

RELATED: Lewis incident had flash bangs

