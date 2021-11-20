Several Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents, panic-buying

Toilet paper is still one of the biggest products on the list of panic-buyers. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

While the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have not been seeing pandemic-level panic buying, they have however seen meat, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and bread flying off the shelves more than usual.

Several stores have seen empty shelves of toilet paper as well as meat and eggs. This has however been happening in waves, and so far, the stores have been able to restock these goods pretty quickly.

Josh Penner, owner of Meridian Meats, told The News that while the store has been seeing a lot more customer traffic everywhere, they have especially witnessed some panic-buying in regions closer to the flood-affected areas such as South Langley and Mission.

“We have seen an uptick in customers but nothing like it was during the pandemic. However, it is definitely noticeable,” he said, adding that there was a lot of food available right now but he anticipates some supply chain issues coming up in the coming days as a lot of dairy and poultry farms in Abbotsford have been devastated in the flooding.

“There isn’t any need for panic buying. Yes, meat and eggs could be hard to come by but we have alternative channels to bring in poultry supplies. Customers might not get the wide selection they are used to, but we will have some alternatives in place,” assured Penner.

Amelia Norrie of the Salvation Army, witnessed hoarding in some grocery stores in Maple Ridge, and assured that the Salvation Army was there for people and also offered emergency hampers.

“What I am seeing, the panic-buying, the hoarding, it is disappointing. Sometimes, people are waiting until Friday for their paycheques and so, by the time their cheque comes through, the shelves are empty,” said Norrie.

“Panic buying puts vulnerable people in a more vulnerable position.”

Jaime Knowles, a Maple Ridge resident who collected donations of supplies and essentials for flood-victims however, pointed out that judging people who are buying in bulk, was not right, as some of them might even be buying in bulk to help with the flood relief efforts.

“I had a group of Church ladies come in who said they raised $1,000 and went to the store to buy groceries and non-perishables in bulk, and a lot of people gave them the side-eye and sneered at them, thinking they were panic buying. They were just buying to donate,” said Knowles.

In a social media post, Chelsa Meadus, a councillor with the city of Maple Ridge, wrote in response to the news of hoarding, “Maple Ridge has a large number of Seniors, many walk daily to the town core to get their groceries. If you hoard food they will go without. We see the best and worst in people during times of challenge. Please make the choice to be considerate of others.”

