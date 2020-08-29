Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Traffic was shut down in both directions for a time, after an accident at the south end onramp

Golden Ears Bridge was shut down in both directions for some time Friday night, after a car crash that senst several to hospital.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Township of Langley and Maple Ridge fire crews responded to reports of a serious collision northbound at the south end of the bridge.

They arrived to find two vehicles had collided and debris was strewn across all lanes of the bridge blocking all traffic, said a witness.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid the Golden Ears Bridge tonight.
A serious crash, involving a few vehicles, occurred around 9 p.m….

Posted by Langley Advance Times on Friday, August 28, 2020

Emergency crews had a difficult time making their way through all of the stopped cars to get to the scene of the crash.

It appears an SUV and a coupe collided where the 199th Street onramp merges.

At least four victims were transported to hospital, including one young child in a car seat.

After dealing with the injured, RCMP turned there attentions to helping trapped traffic on Golden Ears Way and the 201st Street onramp to turn around and exit the area.

Langley RCMP traffic section is investigating the crash.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

car crashLangleymaple ridgePitt MeadowsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows had 96 cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Traffic was shut down in both directions for a time, after an accident at the south end onramp

Family calling for answers more than a year after police-involved shooting death in Maple Ridge

Siblings hold press conference in Coquitlam Friday to address their concerns

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows had 96 cases of COVID-19

‘We take the guidance and follow good practices here’ says Mayor

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

10 reasons why Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows should shop local

Chamber touts benefits of spending with local stores, shops, and eateries

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Most Read