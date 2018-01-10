Severe backups at Ridge Meadows Hospital due to flu season

Ridge Meadows Hospital is one of four hospitals in the Lower Mainland experiencing severe backups in the emergency department due to the increased pressures from the flu season.

Christine Sorensen, acting president of the B.C. Nurses Union, said as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday there were 19 patients admitted to Ridge Meadows Hospital, which is currently at capacity. And, she suspects, the number of admissions has increased since then.

“These are 19 people who have been identified as requiring admission to the hospital for an overnight stay, so would be requiring a bed in the hospital. So, those 19 admissions are languishing in stretchers in an emergency department,” Sorensen said.

The concern, she continued, is that hallway care is not adequate.

“It’s not safe. You can’t provide good quality patient care, infection control is difficult to manage, patients don’t have any privacy, they don’t have access to bathrooms,” she said.

The number one thing nurses need to do is wash their hands frequently in between patients and, Sorensen believes, conditions in the emergency department is making that more difficult adding to the risk for infection between patients.

Sorensen says anyone needing emergency care can expect long wait times.

“I would think that there are lengthy waits in Ridge Meadows and patients and the public should be anticipating this if they go to an emergency department right now. That they may be waiting an extended period of time before they even see a physician,” she said.

Over the weekend patients were waiting up to eight hours to see a doctor at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and lined the corridors of various medical units waiting for rooms. One patient was even placed in a shower room due to the congestion.

“My concern is that on Friday in Abbotsford there were 57 admits and five days later we have 52 admissions. So the problem is not resolving and Fraser Health is not resolving the problem,” said Sorensen.

Sorensen contends that this is not a new problem for Fraser Health. The flu season happens annually and even though all of the admissions may not have a diagnosis of influenza, it is a factor that Sorensen sees every year.

“It contributes to high admission rates every year and we don’t understand why Fraser Health is continuously caught off-guard,” she said.

Sorensen thinks that Fraser Health should better plan for the increased activity in the fall before flu season hits. She also thinks that system flow within the hospitals should be looked at, like how people move into admitted beds and how people leave the hospital.

“I certainly think that the Fraser Health can look at systemic things like, yes, improving community services and other services they may have that people can go to, walk in clinics, more family physicians,” she said. But, she added, there is also a shortage of emergency room nurses.

Sorensen says the B.C. Nurses Union has been working with health authorities to increase education and training of nurses who work in emergency, but that Fraser Health and the provincial government need to examine staffing levels and current workloads.

“Nurses currently are working in a system that is over capacity at the very best of times. Nurses work long hours, they work often overtime to meet patient care needs,” said Sorensen. And, she said, nurses are very distressed. She worries about nurses burning out.

“Nurses are caregivers, their primary thing is to provide excellent patient care,” explained Sorensen.

“When they feel that they are not able to deliver the kind of safe patient care that they want to deliver that’s very distressing for nurse. So, we have nurses who are very upset, they are crying. Nurses will take time off on their own because they are sick,” she noted.

Nurses, she said, need their own break to recover so they can go back and provide good quality care.

Sorensen’s advice is that if a member of the public feels they need urgent emergency care, they need to go to the emergency department of their local hospital. She doesn’t want people to be afraid of going because of the wait times.

But, she warned, there could be a very, very long wait.