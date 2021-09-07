Sewage spills into Katzie Slough in Pitt Meadows

The Katzie Slough, seen in the foreground, at the site of the new Metro pump station which is under construction. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There was a spill of sewage into the Katzie Slough on Friday.

The Metro Vancouver regional district’s sanitary station just east of Airport Way in Maple Ridge, which is located near the Golden Ears Bridge off-ramp, was the source of the spill.

Area residents reported the foul smells from the sewage.

On a City of Pitt Meadows social media page, citizens of the city residents posted they were gagging at the stench.

One person who posted also reported seeing many dead fish in the slough.

On Tuesday, there were Metro staff members at the scene with a backhoe, cleaning up the site.

According to Metro spokesperson Don Bradley, the sanitary sewer overflow was reported around 7 a.m. and by around 9 a.m. Metro Vancouver staff had control of the overflow.

There were no impacts to service delivery or traffic, he said. A third-party environmental consultant was brought on site for monitoring and water sampling, and Emergency Management BC (EMBC) was notified.

“Metro Vancouver is currently reviewing the incident and will carry out all regulatory reporting as required,” he said.

Metro is in the process of building a new $70 million pump station and storage tank at the site of the spill, but the incident involved an older, existing pump station.

The pump moves wastewater from Maple Ridge to a treatment plant in the Township of Langley.