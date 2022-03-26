Sewer pipe installation the cause of over night banging in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Metro Vancouver Fraser River Crossing Project will be 24/7 until 2023

Work area for the Metro Vancouver Fraser River Crossing Project. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)

Two new sewer pipes being built under the Fraser River is causing a big bang for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents.

Literally.

On Friday, March 25, some residents complained online that a loud banging at around 1:30 a.m. woke them up.

The project that is creating the noise, advised Carolyn Baldridge, with the City of Pitt Meadows, is the Metro Vancouver Fraser River Crossing Project, that is currently taking place on the other side of the border in the City of Maple Ridge and in the Township of Langley.

According to Metro Vancouver, the two new pipes will extend from the new pump station in Maple Ridge, under the Fraser River to the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant, running parallel to the Golden Ears Bridge.

The work across the river is being carried out using horizontal directional drilling, in other words, drilling a tunnel under the riverbed, so the river is not impacted.

Work on the project began in November 2021.

Due to the nature of horizontal drilling, Metro Vancouver advised that crews will be working extended hours, and starting in March until early 2023, they will start working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The construction of the horizontal drilling access points will require excavators, bulldozers, trucks, mobile cranes, hydro-vacuum trucks, and generators, as well, said Metro Vancouver, as material removal and casing installation, which is a similar process to pile driving.

Any concerns, questions or comments can be directed at Metro Vancouver’s Community Liaison at 604-432-6200 or icentre@metrovancouver.org. Include Fraser River Crossing in the subject line.

For more information or to sign up for the latest email updates visit metrovancouver.org/fraserrivercrossing.

• The News has reached out to the community liaison officer at Metro Vancouver to see how long the current noise is expected to last for, but did not hear back by time of publication.