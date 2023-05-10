Sex offender Shaun Deacon charged with 2 child-porn offences in Abbotsford

Child sex offender Shaun Deacon is facing two new child porn charges from offences that allegedly occurred in Abbotsford in February 2017.

According to the provincial court database, charges of possessing child porn and accessing child porn were sworn against Deacon on May 2 in Abbotsford provincial court.

He is currently in custody, according to court records. The latest charges are listed as an RCMP file started in 2022.

The Abbotsford News has reached out to the RCMP for more details, including what led to the charges being laid six years after the alleged offences.

Deacon has been in and out of jail since his release from prison on March 18, 2022 after serving his full sentence of three years and eight months for three breaches of his long-term supervision order.

At that time, the Abbotsford Police Department issued a public warning that Deacon – who has been described as “one of Canada’s most notorious child molesters” – was being released into Abbotsford.

Less than a month later, Deacon was charged with theft, related to a shoplifting incident at an Abbotsford business on April 5.

He was then charged with three counts of breaching his conditions on April 27.

Deacon was sentenced Sept. 1 to three months in jail for the theft and for two of the breaches. (The third breach charge was stayed.)

Mandatory release for inmates occurs after they have served two-thirds of their sentence.

On Oct. 31, authorities issued another alert, saying Deacon would be residing in the Metro Vancouver area.

Deacon was again charged in January of this year with two counts of breaching his conditions in Burnaby. Those charges are still making their way through the courts.

At the time, police said the breaches related to Deacon having a device that is capable of storing data.

Deacon’s conditions include a lifetime ban from possessing any electronics that can access the internet.

He has convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998, as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents, the 2018 breaches included Deacon having electronic devices that were found in his work locker.

Also found in the locker were a folding knife, a black duty belt similar to what police wear, sex toys (including restraints) and “a large quantity of cold/flu and cough medicine, which, if provided to children, could make them sleepy or groggy.”

Deacon had also accessed the internet several times and had images of children under 16, including some fully naked, the documents state.



