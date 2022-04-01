SHARE: Captivated by the beauty of spring

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Hazel May, a relative newcomer to Pitt Meadows, was inspired to snap photographs of a few blossoms – a sure sign of spring – popping up around the Pitt Meadows city hall recently. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

PhotographyPitt Meadowsspring

