Share feedback on upcoming Pitt Meadows park projects in online survey

Harris Road Park is one of the four parks that the City of Pitt Meadows is seeking feedback on right now. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Residents of Pitt Meadows have an opportunity to share their opinions about local parks thanks to a new survey being offered by the City of Pitt Meadows.

This survey is collecting feedback on four key park projects included in the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan.

The online series of questions will focus on:

• Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and the use of Amenity Lands

• Harris Road Park space planning and improvements

• Renewal of Mitchell Park playground

• Renewal of North Commons Park

Each of the four parks will have its own survey, with each one estimated to take about two minutes to complete.

“The feedback gathered will help ensure that the space planning and amenities of parks will meet the growing needs of the community,” said the City of Pitt Meadows.

The deadline to complete the surveys is Feb. 20, with more information being available at www.haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca.