A Shaw Communications sign at the company’s headquarters in Calgary. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)

A Shaw Communications sign at the company’s headquarters in Calgary. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)

Vandals put Shaw services out in Maple Ridge over two days

Damage to company’s fibre network caused an extended outage

Shaw customers in Maple Ridge were without service on Monday evening and throughout the following workday on Tuesday, Aug. 22, after vandals damaged the company’s infrastructure.

There was outrage expressed on social media by customers without internet service or cable television over the two days. Shaw said the affected services included business internet, phone, business phone, VOD, WiFi access points and more.

“Customers in Maple Ridge are currently without service as a result of infrastructure damage sustained to our fibre network,” said a Tweet from Rogers on Tuesday. “Technicians are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Rogers, the parent company of Shaw, said it was a complicated repair, and there was damaged caused at various points of the fibre line due to vandalism in a remote location.

“Some customers in Maple Ridge experienced an interruption to their home services due to fibre damage caused by vandalism,” said Rogers spokesperson Nilani Logeswaran. “Our technical teams worked around the clock to make this complex repair. We sincerely apologize to our customers impacted by this service interruption…”

Many of the company’s customers blasted Shaw on Reddit and Facebook. Some asked for discounts, and said they would seek other service providers, while others said the company could not be blamed.

READ ALSO: United Way launches B.C. recovery fund for wildfire evacuees

“It’s been confirmed that the outage was caused by damage to a fibre optic line so it’s not Shaw’s fault that this happened,” said one poster on Reddit. “Although they’ve handled letting everyone know in a timely manner pretty poorly just staying that ‘techs are working on it’ without providing an update for 13 hours.”

“There is no incentive for monopolies and duopolies to give good service,” posted another. “There is no competition.”

“Unacceptable,” and “I’m stillllllll out,” were other comments, along with “Everyone that’s experiencing this should ask for bill credits.”

There were reports of outages in Pitt Meadows, but it is unclear if they were related.

Customers with Telus reported no interruption to service, while those using other service providers that piggyback on Shaw’s infrastructure were also without their screens.

The issue was resolved for most customers as of Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: Machete attack in Surrey leaves 55-year-old man clinging to life in hospital

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecommaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teen dies after being pulled from water in Golden Ears Provincial Park
Next story
Canadians split on whether to blame provinces or feds for housing crisis: poll

Just Posted

A teenager died after being pulled from the water in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News files)
Teen dies after being pulled from water in Golden Ears Provincial Park

A Shaw Communications sign at the company’s headquarters in Calgary. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)
Vandals put Shaw services out in Maple Ridge over two days

Neil McComb (left) will once again be doing the Whack and Back cycling fundraiser to help raise money for teenager Cole Southall who was diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time. (Neil McComb/Special to The News)
Cycling fundraiser from Pitt Meadows to Chilliwack raising funds for cancer patient

Volunteers are needed for the 16th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Jason Nagy Facebook/Special to The News)
Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving food drive