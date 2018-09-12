Sheared power pole closes highway lanes in Maple Ridge

Lone male occupant taken to hospital.

  • Sep. 12, 2018 9:20 a.m.
  • News

The westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge are closed after a vehicle sheared a power pole.

The collision occurred between 240th Street and Jim Robson way Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the westbound highway lanes would be closed for at least an hour, as wires were down and a vehicle was down a seven meter embankment.

B.C. Hydro crews had not yet arrived by 9:25 a.m. Traffic was being rerouted north along 240th Street.

The lone male occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are unknown, as is the cause of the crash.

• More to follow.

 

