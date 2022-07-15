Police and paramedics are on scene of an apparent shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)

2 injured in shooting at central Maple Ridge home

Witnesses on scene say one of the victims went to the police detachment, just a few hundred meters away.

Emergency personnel swarmed a central Maple Ridge neighbourhood just after breakfast time Friday (July 15) for a shooting that has left two people injured.

Witnesses on scene say one of the victims went to the Ridge Meadows RCMP police detachment, just a few hundred meters away.

Just before 8:45 a.m., police could be seen with guns drawn, entering the home at 119 Avenue and 227 Street. The unit is part of a small multi-home complex, located across from the new Brickwater apartment development.

A woman was still inside the home, and paramedics took her to hospital by ambulance.

Neighbours reported hearing screaming before police arrived, then saw police come with weapons drawn, including assault rifles.

They said the complex has been the site of police activity in the past.

More details as they become available.

