Shooting in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

Maple Ridge already has its first shooting of 2023.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Police say they are looking for witnesses, dash cam footage, or video surveillance images from the shooting at 1:30 a.m. in the 24600-block of 101st Avenue.

20230102 @0130 hours – @RidgeRCMP respond to shooting in the 24600 block 101 Ave, RCMP seeking witnesses, video surveillance, dash cam footage. Fulsome release to follow. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) January 3, 2023

There is no official word yet on whether there were any victims, but police are promising more details to follow.