Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

Shooting in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses, video

Maple Ridge already has its first shooting of 2023.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Police say they are looking for witnesses, dash cam footage, or video surveillance images from the shooting at 1:30 a.m. in the 24600-block of 101st Avenue.

There is no official word yet on whether there were any victims, but police are promising more details to follow.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman
Next story
VIDEO: 5 uninjured after car leaves road in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Shooting in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning

The How Curious exhibit at the Maple Ridge Museum, which premiered in September, was one of the seven new temporary exhibits unveiled in 2022. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum puts out call for 2023 members

Mayor Dan Ruimy is looking for the perfect spot to hang a piece by Regan Lundgren, 10. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Students give art to hang in Maple Ridge mayor’s office

Delighted children get a present from Santa as Ukrainian newcomers to Maple Ridge hold a Christmas celebration. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge’s Ukrainian community gathers for Christmas