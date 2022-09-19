UPDATE: Shooting in Maple Ridge on Sunday night

Police investigators are at the scene of a shooting at 227th Street and Lee Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police investigators are at the scene of a shooting at 227th Street and Lee Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police investigators are at the scene of a shooting at 227th Street and Lee Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police investigators are at the scene of a shooting at 227th Street and Lee Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News) Police investigators are at the scene of a shooting at 227th Street and Lee Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are at the scene of a shooting, and are appealing for public assistance in their investigation.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 10:45 p.m., police received a 911 call from the female resident of a house located in the 12300 block area of 227 street.

The woman was in another area of the home when she heard loud bangs, and subsequently found an injured male occupant.

When police arrived they confirmed the man, a 51-year-old Maple Ridge resident, was suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries. The house remains secured by police while they execute a search warrant.

Police believe more people are involved in this incident, and are appealing to the public for any witness statements or security camera footage. In particular, police are interested in home security or dash cam footage, between 10:30 and and 11 p.m., from the following areas;

• Lee Avenue between Edge Street and 227th Street

• 124th Avenue between 224th Street and 227th Street

• 123rd Avenue between Franklin Park and 227th Street

• 227th Street between Abernethy Way and Dewdney Trunk Road

The residence is known to police and the early investigation suggests this is an isolated incident and is not related to the ongoing lower mainland gang conflict, say police.

If you have any information about this incident and have not already spoken with police please call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

This has been a terrible year for gun violence in Maple Ridge. This would be the seventh known shooting victim in the past six months, and four people have been killed.

There were two murders in April. Darr Khunkhun was killed in a targeted shooting at Olympians Gym in downtown Maple Ridge on April 9, and Aaron Joseph Comeau was shot and killed outside a residence on Carlton Street on April 28.

On May 25, a man survived being shot at a residence on McDougal Street.

On July 15, a 35-year-old woman, Cashmere Ali, was killed and a man injured as they were both shot at a house on 119th Avenue.

On Aug. 12, a 33-year-old man, Cory Thomas, was fatally shot on 216th Street, just south of Dewdney Trunk Road.