Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses or video footage after a shooting in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Shooting in Maple Ridge sends woman to hospital

Police believe she was targeted

A woman was sent to hospital after a shooting in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

First responders were called to a residence in the 23600 block of Dewdney Trunk Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, where they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police believe this was a targeted attack – not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“There are no public safety concerns to the general public at this time,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The Ridge Meadows Investigational Support Team, along with the Serious Crime Unit, is investigating the incident.

Anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage between the hours of 6-8 p.m. from the immediate or surrounding areas, or anyone who witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to police are being asked to contact Corporal Daniel Biggs at 604-476-6941.

